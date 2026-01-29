Single-family home sells for $417,000 in Montgomery

The single-family house located at 92 Red Fox Run in Montgomery was sold on Jan. 15, for $417,000, or $156 per square foot.

The home, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,667 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 12,632 square feet.

Other homes in Montgomery have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,076-square-foot single-family residence at 101 Red Fox Run sold for $397,000, a price per square foot of $191.

· At 68 Red Fox Run, in April 2025, a 2,563-square-foot single-family home was sold for $389,900, a price per square foot of $152. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,647-square-foot single-family residence at 75 Briarcliff Road, sold in November 2025, for $380,000, a price per square foot of $144. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.