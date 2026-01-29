Single-family home in Yorkville goes for $520,000

A single-family residence located at 842 Heartland Drive in Yorkville changed owners on Jan. 16.

The 2,908-square-foot home, built in 2002, was sold for $520,000, or $179 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers a parking space for two cars. The property’s lot measures 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 865 Homestead Drive, in May 2025, a 3,046-square-foot single-family home was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,424-square-foot single-family house at 901 Omaha Drive, sold in July 2025, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $152. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 3,014-square-foot single-family home at 1076 Homestead Drive sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.