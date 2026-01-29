Single-family home in Minooka goes for $365,000

A single-family residence located at 225 Sibley Drive in Minooka changed owners on Jan. 15.

The 1,691-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $365,000, or $216 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 12,632 square feet.

These nearby homes in Minooka have also recently been purchased:

· At 107 Sibley Drive, in October 2025, a 2,046-square-foot single-family home was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $174.

· A 2,951-square-foot single-family house at 101 Fieldcrest Court, sold in November 2025, for $510,000, a price per square foot of $173.

· In March 2025, a 1,360-square-foot single-family house at 317 Vista Court, Unit B sold for $300,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.