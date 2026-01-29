Sale closed in Plano: $425,000 for a single-family home

A single-family house located at 12712 River Road in Plano changed owners on Jan. 16.

The 2,694-square-foot house, built in 1989, was sold for $425,000, or $158 per square foot. This two-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house offers a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 4.8 acres.

Other homes in Plano that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 12630 River Road, Unit A, in March 2025, a 1,056-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $350. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,235-square-foot single-family home at 92 Blackhawk Springs Drive, sold in October 2025, for $320,000, a price per square foot of $259.

· In August 2025, a 2,111-square-foot single-family residence at 12420 Mitchell Drive sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $268.