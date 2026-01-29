Sale closed in Oswego: $375,000 for a single-family home

A 1,961-square-foot single-family home, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The house at 403 Lake Court in Oswego was sold on Jan. 15 for $375,000, or $191 per square foot. This single-story house has two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 213 Stillwater Court, in September 2025, a 1,786-square-foot single-family house was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $196. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,025-square-foot single-family residence at 507 Parkland Court, sold in August 2025, for $375,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 1,764-square-foot single-family home at 108 River Run Court sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.