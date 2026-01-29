Sale closed in Orland Park: $715,000 for a single-family home

A 2,590-square-foot single-family home, built in 1987, has changed hands.

The home at 14145 Aldwych Drive in Orland Park was sold on Jan. 14 for $715,000, or $276 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached three-car garage. The property’s lot measures 12,500 square feet.

Other homes in Orland Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In November 2025, a 3,492-square-foot single-family house at 14232 Selva Lane sold for $675,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,137-square-foot single-family residence at 14069 Woodward Drive, sold in July 2025, for $700,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 13959 Blackhawk Lane, in October 2025, a 1,417-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $325. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.