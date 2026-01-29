Sale closed in McHenry: $379,000 for a two-bedroom home

The single-family residence located at 2624 Elm Oak Lane in McHenry was sold on Jan. 13, for $379,000, or $195 per square foot.

The house, built in 1928, has an interior space of 1,940 square feet. This two-story house has two bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,240 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry have recently been sold nearby:

· A 2,377-square-foot single-family house at 219 North River Road, sold in July 2025, for $310,000, a price per square foot of $130.

· In May 2025, a 1,152-square-foot single-family home at 411 Country Club Drive sold for $260,000, a price per square foot of $226.

· At 415 Country Club Drive, in June 2025, a 2,628-square-foot single-family house was sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $160.