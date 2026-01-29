Sale closed in Lake In The Hills: $425,000 for a single-family home

A 1,594-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1999, has changed hands.

The home at 11 Baldwin Court in Lake In The Hills was sold on Jan. 16 for $425,000, or $267 per square foot. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property’s lot measures 9,491 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently changed hands nearby:

· In December 2024, a 1,722-square-foot single-family home at 2901 Brisbane Drive sold for $360,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,048-square-foot single-family house at 4760 Highwood Lane, sold in March 2025, for $425,000, a price per square foot of $208.

· At 4761 Highwood Lane, in December 2025, a 2,005-square-foot single-family home was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $214.