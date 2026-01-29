Sale closed in Elmhurst: $1.43 million for a townhouse

The recently built townhouse located at 262 North Addison Avenue in Elmhurst was sold on Jan. 9, for $1.43 million, or $380 per square foot.

The home, built in 2023, has an interior space of 3,750 square feet. The lot of the property covers an area of 3,833 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elmhurst have also recently been sold:

· At 227 North Larch Avenue, in April 2025, a 3,886-square-foot townhouse was sold for $1.34 million, a price per square foot of $345.

· A 3,885-square-foot townhouse at 203 North Larch Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $347. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,067-square-foot townhouse at 194 North Addison Avenue sold for $740,000, a price per square foot of $358.