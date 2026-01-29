Four-bedroom house sells in Oswego for $565,000

The single-family residence located at 209 Julep Avenue in Oswego was sold on Jan. 16, for $565,000, or $170 per square foot.

The home, built in 2014, has an interior space of 3,318 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,168-square-foot single-family house at 223 Julep Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $560,500, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 141 Bluegrass Parkway, in July 2025, a 3,060-square-foot single-family home was sold for $605,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,168-square-foot single-family house at 220 Julep Avenue sold for $570,000, a price per square foot of $180. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.