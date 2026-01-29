Four-bedroom home sells in Cary for $545,000

A 3,201-square-foot single-family house, built in 2004, has changed hands.

The house at 1415 Carmel Lane in Cary was sold on Jan. 16 for $545,000, or $170 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,965 square feet.

These nearby homes in Cary have also recently been purchased:

· At 390 Sterling Circle, in November 2025, a 3,179-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $181. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,928-square-foot single-family home at 400 Adare Drive sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $178. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,746-square-foot single-family house at 377 Sterling Circle, sold in September 2025, for $572,500, a price per square foot of $153. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.