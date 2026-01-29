Four-bedroom home in Downers Grove sells for $1.4 million

The single-family home located at 5134 Elmwood Avenue in Downers Grove was sold on Jan. 8, for $1.4 million, or $384 per square foot.

The house, built in 2005, has an interior space of 3,650 square feet. This three-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Downers Grove have recently changed hands nearby:

· In July 2025, a 4,590-square-foot single-family house at 5253 Blodgett Avenue sold for $1.73 million, a price per square foot of $376. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 808 Maple Avenue, in August 2025, a 3,603-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $359. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 4,727-square-foot single-family home at 806 Randall Street, sold in August 2025, for $1.8 million, a price per square foot of $381.