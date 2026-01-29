Four-bedroom home in Crystal Lake goes for $1.9 million

A 3,970-square-foot single-family home, built in 1983, has changed hands.

The house at 3515 Oak Ridge Road in Crystal Lake was sold on Jan. 15 for $1.9 million, or $479 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and eight bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage for four cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 9 acres.

These nearby homes have also recently been sold:

· A 4,781-square-foot single-family residence at 7615 Surini Lane in Crystal Lake, sold in December 2025, for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $272. The home has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

· At 3305 South Cherry Valley Road in Crystal Lake, in September 2025, a 3,614-square-foot single-family house was sold for $1.3 million, a price per square foot of $360. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.