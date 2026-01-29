Algonquin: Single-family home sells for $410,000

A 1,530-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1992, has changed hands.

The house at 2008 Clematis Drive in Algonquin was sold on Jan. 16 for $410,000, or $268 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property’s lot measures 10,050 square feet.

These nearby homes in Algonquin have also recently been sold:

· At 1931 Honey Locust Drive, in May 2025, a 2,076-square-foot single-family home was sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,076-square-foot single-family house at 621 Hackberry Lane, sold in July 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $202. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,530-square-foot single-family house at 2040 Honey Locust Drive sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $252.