Week of Jan. 19: Best residential property deals in DuPage / Cook County

A single-family home in Palatine that sold for $931,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $425,971, or $198 per square foot. A total of 1431 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 3,657 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 19, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $931,000, four-bedroom house at 1919 North Meryls Terrace

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 1919 North Meryls Terrace in Palatine. The price was $931,000. The house was built in 2001 and the living area totals 4,502 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $207. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

2. $935,000, single-family home at 354 Grayfriars Lane

A 4,400-square-foot single-family residence at 354 Grayfriars Lane in Inverness has been sold. The total purchase price was $935,000, $213 per square foot. The house was built in 1972. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 24, 2025.

3. $940,000, four-bedroom home at 4057 Forest Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 4057 Forest Avenue in Western Springs has been finalized. The price was $940,000. The house was built in 1982 and has a living area of 2,695 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $349. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 29, 2025.

4. $945,000, four-bedroom house at 1432 Cascade Lane

A 4,622-square-foot single-family residence at 1432 Cascade Lane in Barrington has been sold. The total purchase price was $945,000, $204 per square foot. The home was built in 1999. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 6.

5. $960,000, single-family home at 335 Vine Street

The single-family home at 335 Vine Street in Wilmette has new owners. The price was $960,000. The house was built in 1960 and has a living area of 2,364 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $406. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

6. $962,500, townhouse at 1333 North Sandburg Terrace

A sale has been finalized for the townhouse at 1333 North Sandburg Terrace in Chicago. The price was $962,500. The house was built in 1965 and the living area totals 1,908 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $504. The house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 5.

7. $970,000, condominium at 2418 North Southport Avenue, Apt. 1

A 2,300-square-foot condominium at 2418 North Southport Avenue, Apt. 1 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $970,000, $422 per square foot. The condo was built in 2003. The condo has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 7.

8. $985,000, single-family home at 6739 North Leroy Avenue

The sale of the single-family house at 6739 North Leroy Avenue in Lincolnwood has been finalized. The price was $985,000. The home was built in 1952 and has a living area of 3,132 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $314. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

9. $999,000, four-bedroom home at 215 45th Street

A 2,167-square-foot single-family house at 215 45th Street in Western Springs has been sold. The total purchase price was $999,000, $461 per square foot. The home was built in 1967. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 23, 2025.

10. $1 million, single-family home at 721 Lenox Road

The single-family residence at 721 Lenox Road in Glen Ellyn has new owners. The price was $1,000,000. The home was built in 1938 and has a living area of 2,632 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $380. The house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 5.