Three-bedroom home sells in Yorkville for $426,000

The single-family house located at 4312 East Millbrook Circle in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 12, for $426,000, or $273 per square foot.

The house, built in 2018, has an interior space of 1,562 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2809 East Owen Court, in December 2024, a 1,698-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $355,000, a price per square foot of $209. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,698-square-foot single-family home at 2834 East Ketchum Court sold for $370,000, a price per square foot of $218. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,698-square-foot single-family residence at 4424 East Millbrook Circle, sold in January 2025, for $365,500, a price per square foot of $215. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.