Three-bedroom home sells in Island Lake for $286,500

The single-family house located at 4540 Vista Drive in Island Lake was sold on Jan. 9, for $286,500, or $263 per square foot.

The house, built in 1994, has an interior space of 1,090 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,019 square feet.

Other homes in Island Lake have recently been sold nearby:

· At 4504 Vista Drive, in January, a 1,429-square-foot single-family home was sold for $353,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 1,832-square-foot single-family residence at 501 Windsor Lane sold for $395,000, a price per square foot of $216. The home has three bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· A 1,274-square-foot single-family residence at 4712 Southhampton Drive, sold in May 2025, for $315,000, a price per square foot of $247. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.