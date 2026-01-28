Sycamore: Single-family home built in 1947 sells for $238,000

A single-family residence located at 126 East Kerr Street in Sycamore has a new owner since Jan. 6.

The 1,440-square-foot house, built in 1947, was sold for $238,000, or $165 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and one bathroom. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 6,750 square feet.

Other homes in Sycamore that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 1038 East Commercial Street, in May 2025, an single-family residence was sold for $200,000. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 1,292-square-foot single-family residence at 1044 East Townsend Street, sold in May 2025, for $260,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a single-family residence at 1134 East Somonauk Street sold for $150,500. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.