Single-family home sells in Yorkville for $485,000

The single-family home located at 1129 Heartland Drive in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 12, for $485,000, or $167 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 2,902 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house features two parking spots. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been sold close by include:

· In June 2025, a 3,014-square-foot single-family residence at 1076 Homestead Drive sold for $560,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 901 Omaha Drive, in July 2025, a 3,424-square-foot single-family house was sold for $520,000, a price per square foot of $152. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,172-square-foot single-family home at 1242 Deerpath Drive, sold in October 2025, for $572,500, a price per square foot of $180. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.