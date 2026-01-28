Single-family home sells for $368,000 in Maple Park

A 1,805-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The home at 325 West Burlington Drive in Maple Park was sold on Jan. 6 for $368,000, or $204 per square foot. The house has one bedroom and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Maple Park that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,678-square-foot single-family residence at 423 South Geneva Street, sold in December 2024, for $360,000, a price per square foot of $215. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,626-square-foot single-family residence at 220 West Ashton Drive sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $212. The home has one bedroom and two bathrooms.

· At 18663 East County Line Road, in May 2025, an single-family residence was sold for $219,000. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.