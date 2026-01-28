Single-family home in Woodstock goes for $230,000

The single-family home located at 928 Tara Court in Woodstock was sold on Jan. 5, for $230,000, or $85 per square foot.

The home, built in 1987, has an interior space of 2,708 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property is situated on a lot spanning 10,905 square feet.

Other homes in Woodstock that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,952-square-foot single-family house at 749 Tara Drive, sold in July 2025, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $146.

· In March 2025, a 1,454-square-foot single-family residence at 822 Duvall Drive sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $189. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 725 Duvall Drive, in September 2025, a 1,126-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $250,000, a price per square foot of $222. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.