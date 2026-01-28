Sale closed in Orland Park: $815,000 for a five-bedroom home

A 3,950-square-foot single-family house, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The house at 14350 Mason Lane in Orland Park was sold on Jan. 9 for $815,000, or $206 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Orland Park have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 9058 Caddy Court, in September 2025, a 1,014-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $411,500, a price per square foot of $406. The home has three bedrooms and one bathroom.

· A 2,249-square-foot single-family home at 14216 Trenton Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $410,000, a price per square foot of $182. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,492-square-foot single-family house at 14207 Concord Drive sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $169. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.