Plano: Single-family home goes for $258,000

The single-family residence located at 17 East Charles Street in Plano was sold on Jan. 12, for $258,000, or $256 per square foot.

The home, built in 1967, has an interior space of 1,008 square feet. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the house offers two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 7,405 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently been purchased:

· In December 2025, a single-family home at 403 East West Street sold for $180,000.

· A 1,596-square-foot single-family house at 812 East Center Street, sold in July 2025, for $256,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 215 East Rock Street, in November 2025, a 1,468-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $220,000, a price per square foot of $150. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.