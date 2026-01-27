Single-family home sells in Plainfield for $364,000

The single-family home located at 6981 Paradise Circle in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 12, for $364,000, or $243 per square foot.

The home, built in 2001, has an interior space of 1,500 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house features an attached garage. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 7009 Waterway Court, in November 2025, a 1,707-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· In October 2025, a 1,906-square-foot single-family house at 6908 Lemhi Court sold for $391,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· A 1,528-square-foot single-family home at 2314 Hastings Drive, sold in October 2025, for $345,000, a price per square foot of $226.