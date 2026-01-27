Single-family home sells in Crystal Lake for $380,000

A single-family home located at 215 Sunset Terrace in Crystal Lake changed owners on Jan. 12.

The 1,200-square-foot house, built in 1952, was sold for $380,000, or $317 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with forced air heating. The property is situated on a lot spanning 13,458 square feet.

Other homes in Crystal Lake have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 26 Hill Drive, in August 2025, a single-family house was sold for $295,000.

· In June 2025, a single-family residence at 2 Hill Drive sold for $300,000. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,700-square-foot single-family house at 75 South Williams Street, sold in March 2025, for $270,000, a price per square foot of $159. The home has one bedroom and one bathroom.