Single-family home sells for $420,000 in Elgin

The single-family home located at 331 Griswold Street in Elgin was sold on Jan. 15, for $420,000, or $150 per square foot.

The house, built in 1900, has an interior space of 2,792 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Additionally, the home includes access to a detached garage for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 8,404 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,330-square-foot single-family residence at 302 Griswold Street, sold in January, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $211. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 327 Billings Street, in November 2025, a 1,818-square-foot single-family house was sold for $288,000, a price per square foot of $158. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In May 2025, a 1,984-square-foot single-family residence at 163 Oak Street sold for $217,000, a price per square foot of $109.