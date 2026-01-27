Single-family home in Aurora goes for $450,000

A single-family residence located at 2523 Briarwood Court in Aurora has a new owner since Jan. 15.

The 2,648-square-foot house, built in 1996, was sold for $450,000, or $170 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house includes access to two parking spots.

Other homes in Aurora have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 2440 Pebblewood Court, in September 2025, a 1,680-square-foot single-family house was sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $217.

· In September 2025, a 2,079-square-foot single-family home at 2566 Oak Trails Drive sold for $475,000, a price per square foot of $228.

· A 1,827-square-foot single-family residence at 2581 Oak Trails Drive, sold in October 2025, for $430,000, a price per square foot of $235.