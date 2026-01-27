Sale closed in Lake In The Hills: $546,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 3,597-square-foot single-family house, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 3063 Fairhaven Lane in Lake In The Hills was sold on Jan. 12 for $546,000, or $152 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 10,954 square feet.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 4681 Magnolia Lane, in February 2025, a 1,224-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $229.

· In October 2025, a 1,460-square-foot single-family home at 17 Ronan Court sold for $290,000, a price per square foot of $199. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,178-square-foot single-family house at 3030 Melbourne Lane, sold in January 2025, for $400,000, a price per square foot of $184.