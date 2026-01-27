Joliet: Single-family home goes for $368,500

The single-family home located at 1108 Addleman Street in Joliet was sold on Jan. 12, for $368,500, or $226 per square foot.

The house, built in 1996, has an interior space of 1,632 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

These nearby homes in Joliet have also recently been sold:

· A 1,536-square-foot single-family residence at 3606 Flowermeadow Court, sold in February 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January, a 1,386-square-foot single-family house at 1014 Lindsay Street sold for $315,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 1010 Lindsay Street, in April 2025, a 1,577-square-foot single-family house was sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $206.