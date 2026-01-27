Huntley: Five-bedroom house sells for $445,000

A 3,003-square-foot single-family home, built in 2001, has changed hands.

The home at 10569 Lancaster Street in Huntley was sold on Jan. 12 for $445,000, or $148 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central A/C. The lot measures 9,375 square feet and offers a pool.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been sold close by include:

· In April 2025, a 1,978-square-foot single-family house at 10545 Lancaster Street sold for $404,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· At 11680 Cape Cod Lane, in January, a 1,826-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $219.

· A 2,596-square-foot single-family house at 10488 Bethel Avenue, sold in October 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $125.