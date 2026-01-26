Three-bedroom home sells for $295,000 in Oswego

A 1,450-square-foot single-family home, built in 2000, has changed hands.

The house at 609 Chestnut Drive in Oswego was sold on Jan. 9 for $295,000, or $203 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property sits on a 5,663-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· At 406 Windsor Drive, in December 2025, a 2,024-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $188. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,515-square-foot single-family house at 428 Windsor Drive, sold in April 2025, for $405,000, a price per square foot of $161. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,418-square-foot single-family residence at 602 Sudbury Circle sold for $382,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.