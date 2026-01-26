Single-family home sells in Coal City for $319,000

A 1,936-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1986, has changed hands.

The home at 5780 East State Route 113 in Coal City was sold on Dec. 19, 2025 for $319,000, or $165 per square foot. The property occupies a lot of 0.5 acres.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 320 East Coaler Drive in Coal City, in April 2025, a 2,300-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $288,000, a price per square foot of $125.

· A 2,246-square-foot single-family residence at 712 East Daisy Place in Coal City, sold in July 2025, for $455,000, a price per square foot of $203.