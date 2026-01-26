Single-family home sells for $515,000 in Crystal Lake

A single-family residence located at 642 Lochwood Drive in Crystal Lake has a new owner since Jan. 8.

The 2,657-square-foot house, built in 2002, was sold for $515,000, or $194 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and seven bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached two-car garage. The property sits on a 9,583-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Crystal Lake have also recently changed hands:

· A 1,324-square-foot single-family house at 6815 Meadow Drive, sold in November 2025, for $365,000, a price per square foot of $276. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,262-square-foot single-family home at 569 Ryan Way sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $217. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· At 6806 Meadow Drive, in April 2025, a 2,048-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $171. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.