Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Elgin

A 2,800-square-foot single-family house, built in 2011, has changed hands.

The home at 3500 Hopewell Place in Elgin was sold on Jan. 15 for $510,000, or $182 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to a mixed parking solution for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 10,454 square feet.

Other homes in Elgin that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 3524 Hopewell Place, in March 2025, a 2,616-square-foot single-family home was sold for $490,000, a price per square foot of $187. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,031-square-foot single-family residence at 746 Goodfield Landing, sold in June 2025, for $520,000, a price per square foot of $172. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 3,330-square-foot single-family residence at 3528 Hidden Fawn Drive sold for $615,000, a price per square foot of $185. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.