Single-family home sells for $426,000 in Shorewood

The single-family home located at 515 David Drive in Shorewood was sold on Jan. 12, for $426,000, or $193 per square foot.

The home, built in 1980, has an interior space of 2,204 square feet. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to an attached garage. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Shorewood have recently changed hands nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,301-square-foot single-family house at 513 Carla Drive sold for $380,000, a price per square foot of $165.

· A 2,048-square-foot single-family residence at 504 David Drive, sold in March 2025, for $339,900, a price per square foot of $166.

· At 506 Danny Drive, in June 2025, a 2,410-square-foot single-family home was sold for $385,000, a price per square foot of $160.