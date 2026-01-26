Single-family home in Joliet sells for $473,000

A single-family residence located at 21547 South Nadia Drive in Joliet changed owners on Jan. 12.

The 2,865-square-foot house, built in 1972, was sold for $473,000, or $165 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the home includes access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.8 acres.

Other homes have recently been purchased nearby:

· In January 2025, a 3,878-square-foot single-family house at 21605 South Mattox Lane in Joliet sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $150.

· At 24740 South Park River Lane in Joliet, in May 2025, a 3,180-square-foot single-family home was sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $195.

· A 4,605-square-foot single-family house at 24547 South Park River Lane in Joliet, sold in January 2025, for $679,000, a price per square foot of $147.