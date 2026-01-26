Single-family home in Joliet goes for $326,900

A 1,716-square-foot single-family home, built in 1966, has changed hands.

The home at 712 Homestead Place in Joliet was sold on Jan. 12 for $326,900, or $191 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the house has access to an attached garage. The property occupies a lot of 11,326 square feet.

Other homes in Joliet that have recently been purchased close by include:

· A 1,244-square-foot single-family residence at 725 Terry Drive, sold in September 2025, for $265,000, a price per square foot of $213. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 618 Homestead Place, in April 2025, a 1,728-square-foot single-family house was sold for $310,000, a price per square foot of $179.

· In March 2025, a 1,445-square-foot single-family house at 700 Apollo Drive sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $242.