Single-family home in Harvard sells for $275,000

A 1,929-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 714 Casey Lane in Harvard was sold on Jan. 8 for $275,000, or $143 per square foot. This single-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 7,405-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Harvard have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 811 Casey Lane, in January 2025, a 1,635-square-foot single-family home was sold for $275,000, a price per square foot of $168.

· A 1,602-square-foot single-family residence at 330 Timber Drive, sold in April 2025, for $280,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· In March 2025, a 1,397-square-foot single-family residence at 813 Rose Lane sold for $242,500, a price per square foot of $174. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.