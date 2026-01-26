Sale closed in Yorkville: $540,000 for a four-bedroom home

A 3,166-square-foot single-family home, built in 2007, has changed hands.

The house at 2361 Emerald Lane in Yorkville was sold on Jan. 9 for $540,000, or $171 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 0.4-acre lot.

Other homes in Yorkville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In July 2025, a 3,146-square-foot single-family house at 2326 Lavender Way sold for $460,000, a price per square foot of $146. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 1551 Crimson Lane, in January 2025, a 2,299-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $405,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,299-square-foot single-family home at 2465 Emerald Lane, sold in June 2025, for $422,000, a price per square foot of $184. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.