Sale closed in Plano: $275,000 for a three-bedroom house

A 1,045-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 518 Foli Street in Plano was sold on Jan. 9 for $275,000, or $263 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features one parking spot. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Plano have also recently been purchased:

· At 434 May Street, in April 2025, a 1,604-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $316,000, a price per square foot of $197. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In April 2025, a 1,546-square-foot single-family house at 423 May Street sold for $318,000, a price per square foot of $206. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,768-square-foot single-family residence at 4300 Dillon Street, sold in November 2025, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $141. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.