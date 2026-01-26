Oswego: Four-bedroom house goes for $810,000

A 4,303-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The home at 5085 Half Round Road in Oswego was sold on Jan. 9 for $810,000, or $188 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the house features a parking space for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 1.1 acres.

Other homes in Oswego that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 5350 Goldenrod Drive, in August 2025, a 2,944-square-foot single-family home was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $221. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 1,603-square-foot single-family house at 530 Sudbury Circle, sold in May 2025, for $420,000, a price per square foot of $262. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 1,602-square-foot single-family house at 414 Sudbury Circle sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $281. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.