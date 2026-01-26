Lake In The Hills: Single-family home goes for $392,500

The single-family home located at 870 Noelle Bend in Lake In The Hills was sold on Jan. 12, for $392,500, or $189 per square foot.

The home, built in 1995, has an interior space of 2,073 square feet. The property is equipped with central A/C. The property occupies a lot of 7,277 square feet.

Other homes that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 2,873-square-foot single-family residence at 9804 Bedford Drive in Lake In The Hills, sold in January 2025, for $450,000, a price per square foot of $157.

· At 971 Taralon Trail in Lake In The Hills, in March 2025, a 2,483-square-foot single-family house was sold for $435,000, a price per square foot of $175.

· In July 2025, a 1,789-square-foot single-family house at 900 Taralon Trail in Lake In The Hills sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $240.