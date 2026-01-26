Frankfort: Single-family home sells for $805,000

A 4,306-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2008, has changed hands.

The house at 8964 Port Washington Drive in Frankfort was sold on Jan. 12 for $805,000, or $187 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features two fireplaces. The property is equipped with central heating and a cooling system. Additionally, the home features an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 14,810 square feet.

Other homes in Frankfort have recently been sold nearby:

· At 20350 Port Washington Court, in October 2025, a 4,000-square-foot single-family house was sold for $745,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,343-square-foot single-family home at 20400 Mackinac Point Drive sold for $616,000, a price per square foot of $263. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 2,424-square-foot single-family residence at 20376 Mackinac Point Drive, sold in May 2025, for $570,000, a price per square foot of $235.