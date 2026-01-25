What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported in the week of Jan. 12?

A single-family home in Homer Glen that sold for $1.33 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County during the past week.

In total, 59 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $404,619, or $211 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.33 million, single-family home at 15629 West 139th Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 15629 West 139th Street in Homer Glen. The price was $1.33 million. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 4,872 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $272. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $925,000, single-family home at 3111 Twilight Avenue

A 3,723-square-foot single-family residence at 3111 Twilight Avenue in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,000, $248 per square foot. The house was built in 2004. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

3. $900,000, single-family home at 3420 Lapp Lane

A 2,994-square-foot single-family home at 3420 Lapp Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $900,000, $301 per square foot. The house was built in 2002. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

4. $899,900, single-family home at 17015 South Windsor Court

The single-family house at 17015 South Windsor Court in Homer Glen has new owners. The price was $899,900. The home was built in 2004 and has a living area of 4,142 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 31, 2025.

5. $880,000, four-bedroom house at 3421 Goldfinch Drive

The sale of the single-family home at 3421 Goldfinch Drive in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $880,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 3,247 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $271. The house features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

6. $795,000, single-family home at 2627 Foxglove Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 2627 Foxglove Street in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $795,000. The house was built in 2014 and has a living area of 2,572 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $309. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

7. $695,000, single-family home at 626 Alexandria Drive

The single-family home at 626 Alexandria Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $695,000. The home was built in 1987 and has a living area of 3,293 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $211. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

8. $675,000, five-bedroom house at 12840 Shenandoah Trail

A 3,433-square-foot single-family residence at 12840 Shenandoah Trail in Plainfield has been sold. The total purchase price was $675,000, $197 per square foot. The home was built in 2004. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 2.

9. $620,000, single-family home at 4015 Chesapeake Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 4015 Chesapeake Lane in Naperville. The price was $620,000. The house was built in 2014 and the living area totals 2,113 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $293. The transaction was completed on Jan. 2.

10. $620,000, single-family home at 13547 Lost Boy Lane

A 2,248-square-foot single-family home at 13547 Lost Boy Lane in Homer Glen has been sold. The total purchase price was $620,000, $276 per square foot. The home was built in 2000. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 31, 2025.