What were the 10 most expensive homes sold in La Salle County, reported in the week of Jan. 12?

A single-family home in Ottawa that sold for $608,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

In total, 19 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $204,632, or $147 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property sold earlier.

1. $608,000, single-family home at 215 Leeward Way

A 2,400-square-foot single-family residence at 215 Leeward Way in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $608,000, $253 per square foot. The house was built in 2021. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

2. $479,000, residential home at 13 Starboard Street

A 1,539-square-foot residential property at 13 Starboard Street in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $479,000, $311 per square foot. The house was built in 2025. The home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 22, 2025.

3. $370,000, single-family home at 2556 East 269th Road

The single-family residence at 2556 East 269th Road in Peru has new owners. The price was $370,000. The home was built in 1969 and has a living area of 1,812 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $204. The transaction was completed on Dec. 24, 2025.

4. $350,000, single-family home at 4470 East 1369th Road

The sale of the single-family residence at 4470 East 1369th Road in Earlville has been finalized. The price was $350,000. The house was built in 2005 and has a living area of 1,968 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $178. The deal was closed on Dec. 26, 2025.

5. $236,000, single-family home at 764 Fillebrowne Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 764 Fillebrowne Street in Marseilles. The price was $236,000. The house was built in 1937 and the living area totals 1,033 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $228. The deal was finalized on Dec. 26, 2025.

6. $229,000, residential home at 407 4th Avenue

A 1,996-square-foot residential property at 407 4th Avenue in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $229,000, $115 per square foot. The house was built in 1928. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

7. $225,000, single-family home at 1314B Sycamore Street

The single-family residence at 1314B Sycamore Street in Peru has new owners. The price was $225,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 1,160 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $194. The deal was closed on Dec. 22, 2025.

8. $196,000, single-family home at 1331 West Washington Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 1331 West Washington Street in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $196,000. The house was built in 1966 and has a living area of 1,576 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $124. The transaction was completed on Dec. 22, 2025.

9. $188,000, single-family home at 1822 Fulton Street

A 1,404-square-foot single-family residence at 1822 Fulton Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $188,000, $134 per square foot. The home was built in 1939. The deal was finalized on Dec. 26, 2025.

10. $148,000, single-family home at 424 East 1st Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 424 East 1st Street in Oglesby. The price was $148,000. The house was built in 1900 and the living area totals 976 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The deal was closed on Dec. 29, 2025.