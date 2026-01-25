Single-family home sells in McHenry for $343,000

The single-family residence located at 307 South Carriage Trail in McHenry was sold on Jan. 9, for $343,000, or $144 per square foot.

The house, built in 1988, has an interior space of 2,384 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the home has access to an attached garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry have recently changed hands nearby:

· A 1,198-square-foot single-family home at 203 South Springbrook Court, sold in February 2025, for $325,000, a price per square foot of $271.

· At 5210 South Abbey Drive, in June 2025, a 1,120-square-foot single-family house was sold for $255,000, a price per square foot of $228. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 1,280-square-foot single-family house at 5213 South Abbey Drive sold for $361,000, a price per square foot of $282. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.