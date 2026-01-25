Single-family home sells for $137,500 in Seneca

A single-family residence located at 348 North Market Street in Seneca changed owner on Jan. 5.

The 1,000-square-foot home, built in 1932, was sold for $137,500, or $138 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property occupies a lot of 2,614 square feet.

Other homes in Seneca have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 347 North Crotty Avenue, in August 2025, a 1,205-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $152,000, a price per square foot of $126.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 120 North Douglas Street sold for $135,000.

· A 2,261-square-foot single-family residence at 441 North Crotty Lane, sold in June 2025, for $175,000, a price per square foot of $77.