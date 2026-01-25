Single-family home built in 1925 in Rochelle goes for $195,000

A 2,508-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1925, has changed hands.

The home at 516 North 6th Street in Rochelle was sold on Dec. 31, 2025 for $195,000, or $78 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 8,171 square feet.

Other homes in Rochelle have recently been purchased nearby:

· In October 2025, a 2,367-square-foot single-family house at 604 North 7th Street sold for $244,000, a price per square foot of $103.

· A 4,510-square-foot single-family home at 621 North 8th Street, sold in February 2025, for $200,000, a price per square foot of $44. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 710 North 7th Street, in March 2025, a 2,040-square-foot single-family home was sold for $135,000, a price per square foot of $66.