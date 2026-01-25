Morris: Residential home sells for $263,000

A residential property located at 750 East Benton Street in Morris has a new owner since Dec. 16, 2025.

The 1,245-square-foot house, built in 1920, was sold for $263,000, or $211 per square foot. The lot of the property covers an area of 6,534 square feet.

Other homes in Morris that have recently been sold close by include:

· In July 2025, a residential property at 747 East Armstrong Street sold for $160,500.

· A 1,176-square-foot residential property at 735 East Armstrong Street, sold in March 2025, for $157,000, a price per square foot of $134.

· At 607 East Douglas Street, in April 2025, a 1,764-square-foot residential property was sold for $230,000, a price per square foot of $130.