How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in McHenry County, Jan. 12-18?

A rural residence in Woodstock that sold for $1.1 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in McHenry County in the past week.

In total, 31 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $416,565. The average price per square foot was $213.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Jan. 12, even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.1 million, rural residence at 15309 Kishwaukee Valley Road

A sale has been finalized for the rural residence at 15309 Kishwaukee Valley Road in Woodstock. The price was $1.1 million. The house was built in 2005 and the living area totals 3,452 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $319. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.

2. $920,000, single-family home at 16306 Kishwaukee Valley Road

The single-family house at 16306 Kishwaukee Valley Road in Woodstock has new owners. The price was $920,000. The home was built in 1962 and has a living area of 3,162 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $291. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

4. $875,000, five-bedroom house at 3350 Executive Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 3350 Executive Drive in Marengo has been finalized. The price was $875,000. The home was built in 2001 and has a living area of 4,013 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $218. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

5. $799,000, single-family home at 10319 Clearwater Way

A 2,486-square-foot single-family home at 10319 Clearwater Way in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $799,000, $321 per square foot. The house was built in 2017. The deal was finalized on Jan. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $535,000, single-family home at 1133 Heavens Gate

The single-family house at 1133 Heavens Gate in Lake In The Hills has new owners. The price was $535,000. The home was built in 1994 and has a living area of 2,740 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $195. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $480,000, single-family home at 11253 Victoria Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 11253 Victoria Lane in Huntley has been finalized. The price was $480,000. The home was built in 2006 and has a living area of 3,924 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $122. The deal was closed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $415,000, single-family home at 10117 Dunhill Drive

A 1,748-square-foot single-family home at 10117 Dunhill Drive in Huntley has been sold. The total purchase price was $415,000, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 1999. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $409,000, single-family home at 11536 Bethel Avenue

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 11536 Bethel Avenue in Huntley. The price was $409,000. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 2,313 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $177. The transaction was completed on Dec. 30, 2025.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $400,000, three-bedroom house at 7001 Maple Street

A 1,500-square-foot single-family house at 7001 Maple Street in Marengo has been sold. The total purchase price was $400,000, $267 per square foot. The home was built in 1968. The home features three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Dec. 31, 2025.